Word ‘colony’ to go; TN issues guidelines to drop caste from road, street names

CHENNAI: Pronouncing that the Tamil Nadu government is implementing schemes to attain "a fair and progressive egalitarian society", the state Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) has issued a government order and guidelines to remove caste identities, including ‘colony’, from the names of water bodies, roads, streets, residential areas, markets, and others.

As per the order dated October 6, guidelines were received from the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Rural Development Department and Revenue Department on changing the names that disrespect certain communities, based on meetings conducted by the chief secretary on April 1 and May 19. Meanwhile, in the state assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the word ‘colony’ will be removed from practice and in the government documents as the word has become an identity of caste and untouchability.

The guidelines and the subsequent government order mandate local bodies to evaluate caste names in the names of roads, streets and others before October 14 and conduct public consultation and receive applications to change names before October 17. District collectors should publish the details in the district gazette before October 24 to receive suggestions and public opinion.

The heads of departments should send notes to the government for approval before November 14 and the decision (of changing the names) should be ratified in local body councils and published in district gazette before November 19.

At the same time, the guidelines requested local bodies to tread carefully as the decision may affect the sentiments of the people. If the majority of residents in grama sabhas or area sabhas wish to continue with the existing names, the government will allow it, as per the guidelines.

Once the names are changed, they will also be changed in caste certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards and property documents through e-seva centres.

The government order also suggested a few names for streets and roads – such as Mahatma Gandhi, Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna, Kalaignar, Kamarajar and the names of Tamil poets.