Won’t rest until justice served, will raise issue in House: LoP

He contacted Amuthan's family, conveyed his deep condolences and assured them that he would raise the issue in detail in the Assembly. He also extended DMK's support to the family until justice is secured in the case.

A 19-year-old engineering student, Amuthan, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of his college mates in Coimbatore on Monday, August 10, following allegations that he was involved in an extortion and mobile phone theft incident.

Amuthan, a native of Kallakurichi district, was pursuing his engineering studies at Hindustan Engineering College in Coimbatore.

Udhayanidhi sought to raise the issue under the Special Calling Attention Motion on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar assured that the matter would be discussed in detail and that the Treasury Benches would give a suitable reply on Monday.