Won’t hesitate to arrest Vijay, but depends on situation: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Senior minister and MK general secretary Duraimurugan on Saturday asserted that “If the situation warrants, we will not hesitate to arrest Vijay,” responding to questions on the lack of action against the TVK chief over the Karur tragedy.

The senior Minister noted that the judiciary’s observations must be given due importance. “What the judges have said reflects the truth. Their directions will be followed in letter and spirit,” he added.

Clarifying that no one has blamed former Minister V Senthilbalaji over the incident, Duraimurugan defended Chief Minister’s immediate visit to Karur in contrast to his absence after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. “The situations were entirely different,” he tried to explain. “This is not a minor issue. The loss of 41 innocent lives is something the entire world is now talking about. That’s why the Chief Minister reached the spot immediately,” he said.

Responding to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s remark urging the Chief Minister MK Stalin to act against him personally and not his party members, Duraimurugan said, “Every political leader expresses confidence that their party will win more seats. Vijay is a leader, and it’s natural for him to address his cadre accordingly. If circumstances demand, we will arrest Vijay.

But we will not make arbitrary or unnecessary arrests,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Minister said that the government was fully prepared to face the upcoming northeast monsoon.