Won’t allow any industry affecting agriculture in Delta, assures Rajaa

TIRUCHY: Cauvery Delta region would have no industry that would affect agriculture nor the environment, assured Minister of Industries TRB Rajaa on Saturday.

After inspecting the ongoing construction of a tidel park, Minister TRB Rajaa said, the work for the IT officespace commenced three months back and it was nearing completion. Major IT firms have already expressed willingness to set up offices in the new premises.

“Educated youth and entrepreneurs from the Delta region can also utilise this unit for their start-up firms”, the Minister said. Meanwhile the Minister promised that the government is keen not to allow any industry that would affect the agriculture in the Delta region but at the same time, agri-based industrial park would come up.

Steps were being taken to establish industrial parks across the state without damaging the environment. Similarly, steps were being initiated to establish airports in Hosur, southern districts and Thanjavur.

“The initial works are apace to get an airport for Thanjavur”, the Minister for Industries informed.

Earlier, he inspected the ongoing construction of the four-storey tidel park being raised in an area of 55,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 27.13 crore. District Collector Deepak Jacob and other officials accompanied the Minister.