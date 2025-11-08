Women’s safety compromised: EPS slams DMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday condemned the recent abduction of a woman in Coimbatore, calling it a grim reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation under the DMK regime.

In a post on social media, Palaniswami referred to CCTV footage showing a woman being forcibly taken away in a car while walking on the road in Coimbatore. He said the incident was “strongly condemnable” and proof that women’s safety had been “completely compromised” during the four-and-a-half years of DMK rule.

“Just three days after reports of a sexual assault on a college student in Coimbatore, another shocking incident has come to light. This clearly shows that under the DMK government, criminals have no fear of law or police,” he said.

“The state has been pushed into a terrifying situation where women cannot feel safe. It is shameful that the Chief Minister and his son continue to call this a government for women,” he added.

Aiming at Chief Minister Stalin’s slogan, ‘I will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head,’ Palaniswami said, “With women’s safety in Tamil Nadu under such threat, should you not bow your own head in shame?”

Urging swift action, the AIADMK leader demanded that the “Stalin model” DMK government expedite the probe, trace the missing women, and take the strictest legal action against the culprits.