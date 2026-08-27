Women's free bus service to get Vetri Payanam signboards: Officials

CHENNAI: Buses covered under the Tamil Nadu government’s expanded free travel scheme for women will soon be identified through digital signboards carrying the words ‘Vetri Payanam’ (Journey of Success), transport department officials said.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, under the expanded scheme, women will be allowed to travel free of cost from October 2 on ordinary and deluxe buses operating within metropolitan and urban areas.
The benefit will also cover ordinary-fare buses operating between districts, including suburban and hilly routes.
Officials said 3,633 buses in Chennai and more than 9,000 buses in other districts would come under the scheme. The government is expected to issue detailed guidelines soon.
In metropolitan areas, digital signboards displaying ‘Vetri Payanam’ will be installed on buses covered by the free travel scheme, making them easily identifiable to passengers.
For buses operating in other districts, the signboards are expected to carry the words ‘Magalir Kattanam Illa Payanam’ (Women’s Free Travel).
Officials also said the government would take a final decision on whether the buses covered under the scheme should be painted in a distinctive colour. The proposed identification measures are aimed at helping women easily recognise buses eligible for free travel.