Tamil Nadu

How many women will benefit from Tamil Nadu’s expanded free bus travel scheme?

Women will be able to travel free of charge in 12,334 buses across Tamil Nadu under the expanded scheme
Metropolitan Transport Corporation's electric bus
Metropolitan Transport Corporation's electric busJustin George
Updated on

CHENNAI: More than 1.15 crore women are expected to benefit daily as Tamil Nadu expands its free bus travel scheme for women under the new ‘Vetri Payanam’ scheme from October 2, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

How many buses will offer free travel in Tamil Nadu?

Women will be able to travel free of charge in 12,334 buses across Tamil Nadu under the expanded scheme.

This includes the 7,710 ordinary city buses already covered under the existing free travel scheme.

Which additional buses will be covered?

From October 2, free travel will be extended to 2,302 additional buses, including Express, LSS and Deluxe government buses operating in cities and towns.

Women will also be allowed to travel free in 2,047 ordinary-fare suburban buses and 275 ordinary-fare hill buses to facilitate inter-district travel.

How many buses have been added under the new scheme in Tamil Nadu?

A total of 4,624 buses have been added to the free travel scheme for women under ‘Vetri Payanam’, in addition to the buses already covered.

Free Bus Travel
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