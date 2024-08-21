Begin typing your search...

    Women worker dies in accident at Tiruvallur milk factory

    The incident occured when she was loading milk packets on a machine and her hair got stuck on one of operating machines, leading to the fatal accident.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Aug 2024 2:54 AM GMT
    Women worker dies in accident at Tiruvallur milk factory
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A woman working at the Aavin milk factory in Tiruvallur died in a tragic accident on Wednesday.

    The incident occured when she was loading milk packets on a machine and her hair got stuck on one of operating machines, leading to the fatal accident.

    Further details awaited.

    woman worker deathAavin milk factoryTiruvallur
    Online Desk

