Women worker dies in accident at Tiruvallur milk factory
CHENNAI: A woman working at the Aavin milk factory in Tiruvallur died in a tragic accident on Wednesday.
The incident occured when she was loading milk packets on a machine and her hair got stuck on one of operating machines, leading to the fatal accident.
Further details awaited.
