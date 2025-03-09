Women safety and empowerment are DMK govt’s top priority: Minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Highlighting initiatives of the incumbent, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday said that women safety and their development are top priority of the DMK government.

He accused that a few political parties have been peddling falsities on women's safety just for media attention.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of International Women’s Day celebration in Tiruchy, the minister said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay has been spreading negative information that there is no safety for women in the State. “DMK government prioritise women safety and their development. Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched several schemes for women. Actor Vijay is speaking against the government just to get the media attention”, the minister said.

Stating that the BJP did not like the all-party meeting organised by DMK on delimitation, the minister said that the ED raids were a result of it. KN Nehru pointed out that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke in favour of Tamil and suggested the students from his state to learn not only Telugu but also Tamil, English and Hindi. He also praised that many Tamilians are in the top positions in several organisations globally because of the bilingual policy followed in the State. “This is the outcome of the two-language policy followed by Tamil Nadu and we are committed to continue with it”, he said.

Meanwhile the minister said that the delay in the inauguration of Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) in Tiruchy was due to manpower shortage and it has been fixed and the works would continue on fast track mode. It would be opened by March end, he said.