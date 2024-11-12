Women in Self Help Groups across TN districts to learn beekeeping

CHENNAI: To strengthen livelihood opportunities for women in Self Help Groups (SHG), and thus improving their socioeconomic status, the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) has launched a project worth Rs 2.22 crore this year for women to take up beekeeping.

This scheme is being implemented in all districts of Tamil Nadu except Chennai.

Through this initiative, women will be facilitated with necessary training, technical assistance, infrastructure and financial assistance to SHG members to take up beekeeping.

To encourage beekeeping among the members, TNCDW has taken steps to build 74 beekeeping units across the State by providing Rs 3 lakh for each beekeeping unit.

As per the notification from TNCDW, Rs 1.5 lakh has been allocated to buy 100 beehives, with five beehives for each member of every batch of 20 women.

Additionally, Rs 20,000 has been allocated for buying equipment like masks, fumigators, bee brushes, honey extractors etc., and Rs 1.15 lakh for honey purifier and processing machine.

“For the successful implementation of this scheme, SHG women are selected and trained in beekeeping techniques by entrepreneurs actively involved in beekeeping, and other line departments. This scheme is likely to benefit 1,480 SHG women,” the notification added.

Besides beekeeping, women can earn additional income through by-products like honey and more.