Women can opt for surrogacy till 51: Key Madras HC guidelines explained

The court also set aside a magistrate's order rejecting a couple's plea for parentage and custody of a child to be born through surrogacy.

The couple, who got married in 2005, lost their son to cardiac arrest in 2024. As the woman did not have a uterus, they opted for surrogacy and a relative agreed to act as the surrogate mother. However, the magistrate rejected their plea stating that the woman was age-ineligible and the surrogate mother's husband had not been examined.

But the High Court noted that the woman was 50 years, 9 months and 3 days old when the application was filed, which meant she was eligible till she turned 51.