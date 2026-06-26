Surrogacy cases: HC issues guidelines for magistrates

The court was hearing a criminal revision petition challenging a magistrate's order dismissing an application seeking parentage and custody of a child to be born through surrogacy. The couple, who got married in 2005, lost their son to cardiac arrest in 2024. As the woman did not have a uterus, they opted for surrogacy and a relative agreed to act as the surrogate mother. Both of them obtained eligibility certificates mandated under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

However, the magistrate rejected their plea for parentage and custody on the grounds that the woman was age-ineligible and the surrogate mother's husband had not been examined.

Noted that the woman was 50 years, 9 months and 3 days old when the application was filed, the High Court said she was eligible till she turned 51, and added that the appropriate authority had rightly granted the eligibility certificate.