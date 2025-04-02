Woman’s body exhumed as lover suspects foul play in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: The body of a young woman who died under mysterious circumstances was exhumed for an examination in Tirupur on Tuesday, following a complaint of foul play raised by her lover.

The deceased, identified by police as Vidya (22), daughter of Dhandapani, a daily wager from Paruvai village near Palladam, was in her third year at Government Arts College in Coimbatore.

On March 30, Vidya was allegedly found dead in a pool of blood with an almirah collapsed on her at the house. She was alone when the incident happened. The family members buried the body at a graveyard near their house without informing the police.

Meanwhile, Venmani from Tirupur, who was said to be in love with the woman, complained to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in Paruvai, alleging foul play in her death.

Police said Venmani and his parents visited her house a few days ago with a marriage proposal, which the girl’s family outright rejected. As her mobile number remained switched off, Venmani had gone to check and was shocked to learn of her death.

Based on his complaint, the body of the deceased was exhumed in the presence of Palladam Tahsildar Sabarigiri and police officials. A post-mortem examination was conducted by a team of doctors at the spot. The Kamanaickenpalayam police have taken Dhandapani and his elder son, Saravanan, into custody for an inquiry.