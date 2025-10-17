Woman with 2 kids die by suicide in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 35-year-old woman died by suicide, jumping into a well with her two young sons at Chennasamuthiram near Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday.

Police identified the woman as Gauri, a daily-wage worker, and said her husband Venkatesan worked as a labourer. The couple had two sons, Kishore (5), and Devesh (4). Family disputes over the husband’s alleged drinking habit was said to be the reason.

Fire and rescue teams recovered the three bodies after a prolonged operation. The Chengam police sent the bodies to hospital for a post-mortem and registered a case. Further investigation is under way.