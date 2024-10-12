CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman, a private bank staff who suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder accident at her house in Madipakkam succumbed to the burn injuries at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Friday.

The deceased, Lincy Blessy, a native of Salem was employed at a bank in Nanganallur and was staying at a rented apartment in Kuberan Nagar 5th extension.

On Tuesday (Aug 8), Lincy had sought the help of her co-worker, Manikandan after the gas cylinder got expired.

Manikandan who was staying at Gowrivakkam came to Blessy's house with a spare cylinder and he had helped fit the new cylinder.

Within minutes, when Lincy switched on the gas, there was a blast leaving both of them injured. Neighbours rushed to the scene on hearing a loud thud and moved her to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

On Friday, Lincy died without responding to treatment. Manikandan is still under treatment.

Madipakkam police have registered a case and are investigating, Police suspect a gas leak from the tube or the regulator not sitting properly on the cylinder leading to the accident.