Woman injured in gas cylinder blast at Madipakkam flat passes away

CHENNAI: A woman who suffered severe burns in a LPG cylinder explosion at her house in Madipakkam passed away on Thursday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The LPG cylinder had caught fire two days ago at the residence of Lincy (26), an employee of a private bank in Nanganallur.

On Tuesday, while cooking at her house, Lincy noticed the gas cylinder was empty and borrowed a cylinder from her colleague Manikandan (30). He fixed the cylinder for her but when they turned on the stove, it caught fire, and both of them suffered burn injuries on their hands and chest.

On hearing their cries, the neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Lincy and Manikandan were taken to a private hospital nearby and from there, they were shifted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Vinci succumbed Thursday night.

