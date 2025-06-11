Woman steals money from dump box in Big Temple, arrested

CHENNAI: A senior citizen woman who volunteered in counting the collection of dump boxes in the Big Temple was arrested for stealing Rs 25,000 on Tuesday.

It is said that there are as many as 11 dump boxes in the Big Temple, and they used to be opened once every two months.

Previously, they were opened on March 26, and after two months, the officials from HR&CE and Palace Devasthanam opened the dump boxes on Monday.

The collections were counted by around 20 volunteers, including temple staff, under CCTV surveillance. While the officials were monitoring the live CCTV footage while counting, they were shocked to see an old woman concealing some amount, and soon, the officials rushed to the spot. She was picked up and handed to the Thanjavur West police.

The temple Executive Officer Sathyaraj, complained to police, who registered a case and searched the woman identified as Indira (61) from Alangudi in Pudukkottai.

Police found that she had concealed an amount of Rs 25,783 with her.

Subsequently, the police arrested her and produced her before the court and later lodged her in prison. Further investigations are on.