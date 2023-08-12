Woman, son among three electrocuted in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Three persons, including two women, were electrocuted while tying a steel wire to an electric post to dry clothes in Dharmapuri on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Madammal (55), her son Perumal (32), a construction worker, and their relative Saroja (55) from ‘Odasakkarai’ village near Thindal panchayat in Karimangalam.

Police said Madammal had tried to tie the snapped steel wire to an electric post to dry washed clothes. “She then suffered a shock. Her son Perumal rushed to her rescue, but he too was thrown away in electrocution. Perumal’s aunt who resides in the neighbouring house also met with the same fate when she went to rescue the duo,” said the police.

Their relatives and other villagers immediately snapped power supply from the transformer, and then rushed the trio to Karimangalam Government Hospital where the doctors declared them to be dead already.

Their bodies were sent to Dharmapuri Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The Karimangalam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on. Officials of the electricity department also visited the spot.