Woman seeks action against flower vendors for moral policing

COIMBATORE: A woman from Coimbatore on Wednesday submitted a petition to the police alleging that some vendors in the flower market subjected her to moral policing.

The petitioner, residing at Narasimhanaickenpalayam and pursuing her first year of law in a college in Andhra Pradesh, claimed that she was questioned by vendors for turning up in a sleeveless dress at the market on 21 September.

In a video, the vendors confronted the woman and asked her to come properly dressed. When she questioned their attitude, the vendors broke into an argument and insisted she come decent to a public place.

In her complaint, the woman sought action against the vendors in the flower market, who spoke ill of her. Meanwhile, in a counter-complaint, a group of vendors accused her of causing a disturbance in the crowded market by attempting to take reels. An inquiry is under way by the police.