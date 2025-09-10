Woman jumps into river with three kids, all die

THANJAVUR: A woman, an infant she was carrying, and a girl and a boy who accompanied her drowned in Thanjavur in a suspected case of suicide on Tuesday. The bodies of the first three were recovered from the river, while a search is on for the body of the infant.

A group of MGNREGS workers spotted a woman aged around 35 years walking along the banks of Puthar in Thanjavur, said a Daily Thanthi report. There was a girl and boy with her, believed to be aged 15 and 5, and an infant in her hand. Seeing them walking in the hot sun, the workers offered them water, but the woman refused.

After walking a little further, the girl suddenly jumped into the river. The woman then threw the infant. Seeing this, the boy tried to run away. But before he could escape, the woman picked him up and jumped into the river along with him.

Seeing the horror unfolding right in front of their eyes, the workers raised an alarm. Hearing this, a group of youth who were bathing in the river went to rescue the woman, the girl, and the boy. They managed to bring her and two kids to the banks, but could not find the infant.

Based on an alert, officials from Thanjavur Taluk police station rushed to the spot. They sent the three bodies to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to officials, the people in the area have not been able to identify the woman or the children, and added that it was not immediately known where they are from or whether they belong to the same family.

Officials added that the woman had the name ‘Karthik DD’ tattooed on her hand, while the girl had the name Gandhimathiammal.

Now, the officials are making inquiries to find out who they are, after which the motive behind their taking the extreme step could be investigated.