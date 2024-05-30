Woman inspector, lover held in murder case in Madurai

CHENNAI: Two people, including a woman police inspector, were arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man.

The deceased was identified as Ramar (60) from Sathya Nagar in Srivilluputhur. According to a Daily Thanthi report, there was previous enmity between Ramar's family and Ramasamy's family, who are from the same neighbourhood.

On May 21, after a squabble broke out during a temple festival, Ramasamy and his sons attacked Ramar, leaving him with grievous injuries. He was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Ramar's wife filed a complaint against Ramar's family members who were allegedly involved in the clash.

On May 25, Ramar died without responding to treatment, after which the police altered the case to murder and arrested Ramasamy and his elder son Rajenthar.

Meanwhile, Ramasamy's younger son Ramkumar and his lover Sathyaseela, a police inspector in Ramanathapuram district, absconded. Officials said the duo fled to Bengaluru to avoid being caught by the police.

When they came to know that the police were in Bengaluru to arrest them, Ramkumar and Sathyaseela decided to escape to Goa. However, before they could flee again, the police nabbed both of them.

Sathyaseela and Ramkumar were produced before a court and are currently lodged in Madurai jail.