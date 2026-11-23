He also submitted that the District Collector had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Pointing out that no FIR had been registered, he said he had submitted a representation dated November 11, 2026, to the Chief Secretary and the DGP seeking appropriate action. However, he alleged that no response had been received and no action had been taken.

The petitioner sought a direction to the DGP and the SP, Kallakurichi, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into his representation and submit a report before the court. He also sought a direction to register an FIR and conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.

During the hearing, the court questioned the absence of any complaint by the woman IAS officer against C Arul Vignesh over the alleged misbehaviour. Seeking tangible materials to substantiate the allegations, the court observed that the claims appeared to be based only on news reports.

“You’re fishing in troubled waters. Give me some tangible materials to show that he has, in fact, sent obscene materials. You know all this based on news reports,” the court remarked. It further questioned whether the District Collector could not act on her own and whether an IAS officer could not protect herself. The court also asked whether she had lodged any complaint or submitted an administrative complaint and how the police could take action if the Collector had not sent any letter.

State Public Prosecutor R. John Sathyan informed the court that the woman IAS officer had not lodged any complaint either with the Chief Secretary or any other authority regarding the alleged misbehaviour by C. Arul Vignesh.

“If it is true, it is unfortunate. Get instructions from the Collector herself. Has she lodged any complaint? Has she written to the Chief Secretary? If there is no complaint from the woman, I cannot interfere,” the court observed.

The court then directed the State Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the Chief Secretary and the District Collector herself on whether she had lodged any complaint in connection with the alleged incident.

The court sought the details and adjourned the matter to Tuesday (November 24).