CHENNAI: Advocate R Thrishuli of Chennai has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the DGP and the Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi, to register an FIR and conduct an impartial investigation into allegations that Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh sent obscene and sexually coloured WhatsApp messages to the woman District Collector and allegedly trespassed into her official residence.
In his petition, he stated that he came to know about the allegations through news channels and social media on November 10, 2026. The petitioner stated that the MLA had denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated. He said it was for the investigating agency, and not him, to establish the truth.
He further submitted that the District Collector had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Claiming that no FIR had been registered, he said he had submitted a representation dated November 11, 2026, to the Chief Secretary and the DGP seeking appropriate action, but no response or action had followed.
He contended that the allegations, if true, disclosed cognizable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including sexual harassment, insult to the modesty of a woman and house-trespass. He also sought action against those who had posted objectionable comments on social media targeting the District Collector and questioning her conduct.
Stating that crucial electronic evidence, including mobile phone messages, call and data records, CCTV footage, entry registers and security personnel records at the official residence, could be lost or tampered with, he sought an expeditious investigation.
The petitioner has sought a direction to the DGP and the SP, Kallakurichi, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into his representation and submit a report before the court. He has also sought a direction to register an FIR and conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.