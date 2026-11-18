In his petition, he stated that he came to know about the allegations through news channels and social media on November 10, 2026. The petitioner stated that the MLA had denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated. He said it was for the investigating agency, and not him, to establish the truth.

He further submitted that the District Collector had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Claiming that no FIR had been registered, he said he had submitted a representation dated November 11, 2026, to the Chief Secretary and the DGP seeking appropriate action, but no response or action had followed.