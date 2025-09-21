Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Jolarpettai, dies

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old woman died after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Jolarpettai, according to Daily Thanthi.

The deceased was identified as Shanthi of Gummidigampatti village, Vellore district, who is married to Sivakumar who works abroad. The couple has two children.

Police said she was returning home after visiting her in-laws’ house on Friday (September 19). While crossing the tracks in a spot between the Jolarpettai and Tirupattur railway stations, she was struck by a train and died instantly.

Jolarpettai Railway Police, led by Inspector Gomathi, rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Tirupattur Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.