Woman, grandson murdered in Erode

COIMBATORE: A woman and her grandson were murdered, and the bodies were found in their house at Thalavadi in Erode on Sunday.

The deceased, identified by police as Raghavan (11), and his grandmother Chikkamma (55), were murdered allegedly by hitting with a sharp object on their head at Doddagajanur village on Saturday night.

Raghavan, the elder son of a daily wager couple Madhappa and Thottama, and studying Class 6 in a Government Aided School, had slept in the house of his grandmother, nearby.

As the woman and boy did not come out of the house for long on Sunday morning, the family had gone to check and found them both lying in a pool of blood. On receiving the information, a police team led by Coimbatore DIG V Sasi Mohan and Superintendent of Police A Sujatha visited the spot and held inquiries.

Tension prevailed for a while when the villagers surrounded the police officials and demanded speedy action.

The bodies were then sent for a post-mortem to the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service, and forensic experts looked for chance prints.

An investigation is on to determine the motive behind the brutal murder. Four special teams have been formed to nab the murderers.