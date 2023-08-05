Begin typing your search...

Woman ends life following quarrel with husband, he follows suit

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel from Suramangalam arrived and retrieved the bodies of the deceased couple after a search for one and a half hours.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|4 Aug 2023 10:30 PM GMT
Woman ends life following quarrel with husband, he follows suit
Representative image

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping into a well in Salem following a quarrel with husband. Meanwhile, the husband, who followed her suit to save her also died. Police said Geetha, 32, wife of Palaniswamy, 35 from ‘Moolakadu’ in Suramangalam walked out of the house following a quarrel with her husband died by suicide on Thursday night. Her husband also followed her and jumped into the well in a bid to save her.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel from Suramangalam arrived and retrieved the bodies of the deceased couple after a search for one and a half hours. Both were working as daily wagers. The bodies were sent for autopsy at Suramangalam Government Hospital. The deceased couple is survived by two children.

DTNEXT Bureau

