Woman employee dies in fire accident in Madurai

CHENNAI: Fire broke out on the second floor of the LIC office opposite the railway junction in Madurai on Wednesday evening. The accidental fire claimed the life of a woman employee. Besides, an employee suffered burns. The deceased victim is said to be Kalyani, branch manager of the office, however it’s yet to be confirmed officially, sources said.

According to sources, the Thideer Nagar Fire Station received the fire call at around 8.40 pm. In a swift response to the call, around twelve brigades swung into action to put out the raging fire.

Madurai District Fire Officer T Venkata Ramanan, when contacted, said four water tenders from Thideer Nagar near Periyar Bus Stand, Tallakulam and from Anupanadi rushed to the spot and engaged in firefighting. Thilagar Thidal police inspected the accident site and held enquiries to ascertain the cause of fire. The police believed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is being examined. The victim’s body was recovered and taken to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.