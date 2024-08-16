Woman dies after termination of foetus in Pudukai hospital; kin stage protest

TIRUCHY: A woman died after her five-month-old foetus was terminated after sex determination in a private hospital in Pudukkottai on Thursday. The couple Parimaleshwaran (35) and Kalaimani (31), from Theethanviduthi near Karambakudi in Pudukkotai had two female children.

She became pregnant again and was diagnosed to have a female foetus at a private hospital in Ponnamaravathi. The relatives appealed to the doctors to terminate the foetus. Though the doctors refused, Kalaimani and members of her family were firm on terminating the foetus.

The doctors finally budged to pressure and did the procedure on Wednesday. After the process, Kalaimani was bleeding severely and on Thursday morning, she succumbed despite treatment.

On information, her kin gathered in front of the hospital and staged a protest demanding action against the doctors. On information, the police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Pudukkottai GH. Later, police held talks with the agitating members of the victim’s family.