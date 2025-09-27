Woman, daughter found brutally murdered in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: In a gruesome double murder, a woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found brutally hacked to death at their house in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Police said Ellammal (50) and her daughter Susitha (13), were hacked to death at their residence at Yasin Nagar near Panjaliyur in Krishnagiri Taluk.

The woman was in the financial business, while her daughter was studying in Class Seven at a government school.

The double murder came to light when a relative visited the house and was shocked to see the mother and daughter lying dead in a pool of blood.

On receiving information, the Krishnagiri Taluk police rushed to the spot and held inquiries, while the forensic experts lifted chance prints.

Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai visited the scene of the crime and held inquiries. After a preliminary inquiry, police have ruled out the angle of murder for gain as cash and jewels were not stolen.

Police said Ellammal’s husband Suresh died in 2018 due to some illness, while her other twin daughter passed away in a mishap a few years ago. Her 16-year-old elder son, who is studying in Class 10, was in school when the murder happened. Further probe is on.