Woman burnt by first wife succumbs in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, on Tuesday a woman succumbed to her injuries four days after she caught fire from a lamp as her lover’s wife poured petrol on her in full public view at a market in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The incident happened on August 9 at the Pullarambakkam vegetable market where the deceased, Rajeshwari (36), ran a stall. She was in a relationship with Suresh (40), of Thirvallur for the last ten years. He also runs a vegetable stall in the market. Suresh’s wife, Parvathy (36), learnt about the relationship and warned Rajeshwari not to venture into the market.

However, Suresh pacified his Rajeshwari and made her come back to the stall. After this, Parvathy came to Rajeshwari’s stall and poured a bottle of petrol on her threatening to set her afire. However, a spark from an oil lamp nearby induced the fire and Rajeshwari was afire

On Tuesday morning, Rajeshwari succumbed to her injuries after which Police arrested Parvathy and six of her accomplices.