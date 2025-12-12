Woman, brother killed over dispute in Theni

MADURAI: A 27-year-old enraged man in Bodinayakanur of Theni district killed his wife and brother-in-law on Thursday over a family dispute.

The deceased have been identified as N Nikila (24) of Chokkanathapuram, Chinnamanur and her elder brother Vivek. Pradeep of Muthaiyanchettipatti, accused, got married to Nikila three months ago.

But Nikila deserted him and went back to her father’s house. On relatives advise, Nikila joined Pradeep, but got into a dispute again.

Nikila’s relatives filed a dowry harassment complaint with Bodi police. Nikila’s brother Vivek along with relatives, went to Pradeep’s house to get back her jewels and other dowry items.

In an altercation, Pradeep hacked Vivek to death and subsequently stabbed his wife to death. Police have filed a case, and a hunt is on to nab the accused.