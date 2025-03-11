Woman advocate files sexual harassment case against man on bus near Villupuram

CHENNAI: A woman advocate has filed a complaint against a man for allegedly sexually harassing her on a bus near Villupuram.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a man from Veerapandi, Theni , boarded the bus from Chennai to Theni along with his son. Meanwhile, a 28- year-old High Court woman advocates travelling on the same bus.

The incident occured when the advocate borrowed the mobile phone charger from the man. After a while, she alleged that the man was sexually harassing her.

The woman has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against him at the Mailam police station.

Police are currently investigating the case.