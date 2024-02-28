Woman, 2 kids run over by train at Walajah Road

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman and her two young daughters — aged five and three — were run over by a train at the Walajah Road station on Tuesday.

Police are investigating to ascertain whether it was a suicide pact as the woman and her husband had a wordy duel with his (her husband’s) first wife who got a favourable order from a Court on a divorce plea.

Police said the woman, Vennila, was walking across the track along with her two daughters, when the tragedy occurred. They were run over by Chennai-bound Antyodaya Express train.

Vennila had married a retired army staff Arivazhagan (40), seven years ago after he was estranged from his first wife,Vijayalakshmi.