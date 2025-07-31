Withdrawing from NDA Jaya's historic mistake, says Kadambur Raju; denies it later

MADURAI: In a statement that raised eyebrows in political circles here, especially within the AIADMK, senior leader and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju said late leader J Jayalalithaa made a historical mistake by withdrawing support for the BJP-led NDA in 1998.

The speech was made at an indoor meeting with BJP functionaries in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. In his speech, Raju said that after Jaya withdrew support, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government lost its majority, leading to a series of political developments that enabled the AIADMK’s arch-rival, DMK, to be part of the Centre-ruling alliance. That historic mistake led to the DMK being part of the Centre for nearly 16 years, he said.

The AIADMK leader also added that the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP – which many term a coalition of convenience - was vital to face the upcoming Assembly elections. Without the alliance, the AIADMK would hardly win a seat, he said.

Raju’s speech understandably triggered a storm, as none in the AIADMK criticises either party founder MG Ramachandran or Jayalalithaa, whom they revere as ‘Amma’.

Later, Raju blamed the media for misinterpreting his comments, accusing a section of the media of acting against the opposition party at a time when general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Statewide campaign in gaining momentum.