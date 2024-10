Withdrawal of diversion trains due to Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express train accident announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the withdrawal for the earlier announced diversions due to train accident of Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division on Friday, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 22807 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast AC Express that left Santragachi on Saturday will run via normal scheduled route, i.e; via Gudur, Sulurupetta.

Train No 12434 H Nizamuddin – Dr MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Express that left H Nizamuddin on Friday will run via normal scheduled route. Earlier notified diversion via Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam stands withdrawn for both trains.

Train No 12511 Gorakhpur – Kochuveli Raptisagar Express that left Gorakhpur on Friday will run via normal scheduled route, i.e; via Gummidipundi and Dr MGR Chennai Central. Earlier notified diversion via Gudur, Renigunta, Arakkonam North and Melpakkam stands withdrawn, added the statement.