Withdrawal of cases against farmers, teachers standard administrative practice: DMK

The DMK leader noted that previous administrations have routinely taken similar steps.

"When they were naturally fighting for their rights, we (DMK government) had also earlier cancelled many cases, withdrawn many cases against people who had fought for their cause," Elangovan told PTI Videos.

He explained that while police immediately register cases for property damage during agitations, governments generally do not press those charges once they consider the underlying reasons for the protests.

"That is what Vijay has also done," he added, minimising the uniqueness of the move.