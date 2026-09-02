Withdrawal of cases against farmers, teachers standard administrative practice: DMK

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday downplayed the political significance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's decision to withdraw police cases against protesting farmers and teachers, calling it standard administrative practice.
The DMK leader noted that previous administrations have routinely taken similar steps.
"When they were naturally fighting for their rights, we (DMK government) had also earlier cancelled many cases, withdrawn many cases against people who had fought for their cause," Elangovan told PTI Videos.
He explained that while police immediately register cases for property damage during agitations, governments generally do not press those charges once they consider the underlying reasons for the protests.
"That is what Vijay has also done," he added, minimising the uniqueness of the move.
CM Vijay informed the Assembly on Wednesday that police cases pending against farmers who peacefully protested for their rights opposing Parandur airport and SIPCOT industrial park expansion projects will be withdrawn.
Similarly, cases against teachers who protested in a democratic manner for their rights and demands will be dropped, he said, and asserted that the withdrawal of cases would further strengthen democratic rights and deepen the trust between the ordinary people and the government.
To a question on the rebel faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh's recent meeting with CM Vijay and speculation about her joining his party, Elangovan expressed skepticism.
"If she is an MP from West Bengal... if she comes alone and joins the party, she may lose her post," he cautioned.
Ghosh, who won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat by over 2.5 lakh votes, recently defected from the TMC alongside 19 other rebel MPs to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
She held discussions with the actor-turned-politician at the Chief Minister's Office on September 1, triggering speculation. However, Elangovan dismissed the surrounding political buzz.
The DMK leader also firmly rejected suggestions that Vijay could emerge as the Prime Ministerial face for 2029.
Highlighting the current legislative arithmetic, Elangovan pointed out, "The government of Vijay has no absolute majority in Tamil Nadu itself. Then how can he get more MPs and become a prime minister with an absolute majority? These are all their (TVK's) wishes, that's all."
He also said just because Vijay, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not meeting the media, it does not mean he would become a PM like him.