Withdraw e-pass system or face protest, Nilgiris cottage owners tell State govt

COIMBATORE: Cottage owners in the Nilgiris have threatened to protest demanding to scrap the e-pass system as they claimed tourist bookings were getting cancelled because of the new system in place.

To enter the Nilgiris, the e-pass system has been in place since Tuesday as per the directive of the court. Addressing the media, Ooty Cottage Owners Association secretary Mahendran said several tourists coming from Tamil Nadu and other states are still unaware of the e-pass system.

“Sometimes, the tourists who were forced to wait in check posts for coming without an e-pass tend to return. Several advance bookings made for cottages in this summer season are being cancelled by tourists,” he said.

Further, Mahendran expressed apprehension that almost 80 per cent of cottages may go vacant because of the e-pass regulation for tourists coming to the Nilgiris.

“Only during the summer season, the tourism sector in the hills generates revenue to sustain for the whole year. Now, because of the e-pass system, the livelihood of people dependent on the tourism sector has become a question mark. If it is not scrapped, then all private cottages may soon be forced to shut down. Several organizations involved in tourism may come together to protest against the system,” he added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel launched distribution of maps of tourism spots with QR code for the convenience of tourists visiting the hill district on Wednesday. More than 600 police were deployed in the Nilgiris in view of the tourism season.

Electric poles near speed breakers to be removed: Tangedco

Chennai: Tangedco has instructed its field officials not to erect poles on the roadside near speed breakers in the future following Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena’s letter.

Citing the fatal accident of a motorist, who after hitting an unmarked speed breaker was thrown onto an electricity pole at the side of the road, the CS, in his letter, gave certain instructions to avoid road accidents involving electricity poles on the roadside.

In the instruction dated May 4, Tangedco’s distribution director asked the field officials to review and take steps to move electricity posts near the speed breakers to a safer location if adequate space is available.

“Consultations should be held with the concerned local bodies. If the poles are located in the middle of the road or if it comes to the middle in case of road widening, such poles should be moved to the roadside immediately to ensure safety. Such shifting works should be carried out based on the depositary contribution works,” it said, adding that all the damaged poles should be immediately replaced.

The road accident referred by the Chief Secretary took place on February 27, 2024, in Sarvamangala Nagar, Second Main Road, Chitlapakkam, falling under the Tambaram Corporation.

Govindaraju accompanied by his two sons, who rode pillion, went on his bike to buy diesel for his work. He was speeding when his bike went over an unmarked speed-breaker, and he was thrown off his vehicle onto an electricity post that was on the roadside, before falling.