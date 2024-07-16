With two weeks left in Raj Bhavan tenure, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi meets PM Modi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"I'm immensely happy to have met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and have the benefit of his concern, vision and guidance in the service of the people of Tamil Nadu," Ravi said in a social media post after meeting PM Modi.

According to the Raj Bhavan sources, the meeting of PM Modi and Governor Ravi was just a courtesy meet.

"During the meeting, Governor Ravi congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister and discussed the political and administrative situation of Tamil Nadu," sources said.

Ravi also met the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju in the national capital.

During his five-day trip to Delhi, he is likely to meet the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

RN Ravi, who was appointed as the Governor of Nagaland on August 1, 2019 was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2021.

With Ravi's tenure ending on July 31, 2024 after 5 years of tenure as Governor, his meeting with Prime Minister Modi has become the talk of the town.