With RS seat being the bone of contention, AIADMK-DMDK alliance talks to enter third round

CHENNAI: The seat sharing panel headed by AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy is likely to hold third round of alliance talk with the DMDK.

While the AIADMK resisted DMDK's demand for a Rajya Sabha seat, the latter dug its heel that resulted in a stalemate in the alliance talk.

However, the senior functionaries in the AIADMK said that the difference between the two parties would be addressed within a day or two.