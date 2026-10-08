With Mettur level depleting, farmers seek action plan

TIRUCHY: With the Mettur level fast decreasing (current level at just 68 feet on Wednesday evening), Delta farmers, who are yet to receive water in the tail-end part of the region, have appealed to the State government to take a quick last step to save the samba crop, which was cultivated anticipating adequate water.
They are also hoping for guidance on an alternate crop cultivation pattern for those who are willing to take it at least by November.
The water level in Mettur dam stood at 68.70 feet on Wednesday evening against its full level of 120 feet, and the storage was 31.596 TMC against the full capacity of 93.470 TMC (33 per cent against the full capacity). The storage is expected to decline further in the coming days as the inflow was just 763 cusecs while the outflow was 15,000 cusecs.
Farmers said that despite their warning, the state government released water from Mettur when it stood below 90 feet. Now, the water released from Mettur on September 1 is yet to reach the tail-end parts of the Delta region as of Wednesday. In just another week, the 45-day duration will be completed, after which the water release will stop, citing poor storage.
However, several farmers, on the suggestion of the State government, had commenced samba cultivation with the groundwater and with the expectation of river water, but now they sit with their fingers crossed since the water has not so far reached the tail-end parts, and the farmers are sceptical about whether to go ahead with the cultivation.
The farmer leaders are now appealing to the state government to draft a plan to tackle the water shortage at the earliest and initiate steps to introduce alternative crop cultivation to those farmers who are willing to take it up at least by the month of November.
“The storage of 33 per cent water in Mettur is not adequate for going ahead with the cultivation and as per the government decision, only a week is remaining, and we are yet to understand what would happen once the period of 45 days of water release ends up and the government should clarify to us,” said PS Masilamani, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI.
Masilamani further said that the State government should derive an action plan for saving the samba and thalady already cultivated in the region and implement the plan immediately to save those crops.
He also said that the State government should initiate steps for compulsory crop insurance in this unusual scenario and bear the insurance premium. He appealed to the government to establish a monitoring committee to streamline the supply of water and suggest alternate crop cultivation based on the interest of the farmers and announce an incentive for manavari crop cultivation.
Masilamani also appealed not to stop the release of water from Mettur and maintain at least 12,000 cusecs for a few more days and ensure a proper turn system of irrigation which would recharge the groundwater as well.
(Mettur status on Wednesday evening)
Current level: 68.70 feet (full level: 120 feet)
Storage: 31.596 TMC (full capacity 93.470 TMC)
Inflow: 763 cusecs
Outflow: 15,000 cusecs
Cauvery: 6,528 cusecs
Vennar: 2015 cusecs
GA Canal: 1804 cusecs