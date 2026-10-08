With Mettur level depleting, farmers seek action plan

They are also hoping for guidance on an alternate crop cultivation pattern for those who are willing to take it at least by November.

The water level in Mettur dam stood at 68.70 feet on Wednesday evening against its full level of 120 feet, and the storage was 31.596 TMC against the full capacity of 93.470 TMC (33 per cent against the full capacity). The storage is expected to decline further in the coming days as the inflow was just 763 cusecs while the outflow was 15,000 cusecs.

Farmers said that despite their warning, the state government released water from Mettur when it stood below 90 feet. Now, the water released from Mettur on September 1 is yet to reach the tail-end parts of the Delta region as of Wednesday. In just another week, the 45-day duration will be completed, after which the water release will stop, citing poor storage.