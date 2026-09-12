Tamil Nadu: Inflow into Mettur dam dips drastically

From 8,993 cusecs received by the dam on September 7, it fell sharply to 3,718 cusecs on September 9 and further to 2,250 cusecs on September 10 before dropping to 1,174 cusecs on Friday.

The steep decline comes at a time when 12,400 cusecs of water is being released from the dam for Cauvery Delta irrigation. With the outflow far exceeding the inflow, the reservoir’s water level has been falling rapidly.

The water level, which stood at 91.28 feet on September 9 against the dam’s full reservoir level of 120 feet, fell to 90.52 feet on Thursday and further to 89.67 feet on Friday.

The sharp fall in inflow has come days after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) direction to Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.