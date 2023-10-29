Wind power season ends after generating 10,755 million units

CHENNAI: The wind power season has come to an end in the state marking the end of the peak renewable energy generation period that contributes nearly one-third of the state's energy need.

The peak wind season begins in mid-May or June and ends in October coinciding mostly with the South West Monsoon.

"This year the wind power season commenced in May last week and ended in October second week generating a total of 10,755 million units as against the generation of 10,253 MUs during the same period last year, " a senior official of Tangedco said.

Tamil Nadu which has a total installed wind generation capacity of 10,155 MW has recorded its all-time high wind power generation of 5,838 MW on September 10 bettering its previous record of 5,689 MW on July 3 2022, the official said.

The wind energy's contribution to the state's total energy consumption from June to September varied from 17 per cent to 25 per cent.

In July, the windmills generated 2,828 MU as against the state's energy consumption of 11,125 MU which is 25 per cent of the total energy demand.

When combined with the solar energy generation of 865 MU in July, overall renewable energy contribution to the state's grid went up to 33 per cent.

According to the Tangedco data, solar generation between May and mid-October has gone up to 4,823 MU from 3,482 MU in the last year recording a growth of 38 per cent. The official attributed the increase in a solar generation to an increase in the installed capacity in the state.

The installed solar generation capacity stood at 6,750 MW on October 29 this year as against 5,583 MW last year.

The Tangedco official said that the increase in the wind and solar energy evacuation was due to the backing down of its thermal power plants to make use of renewable generation.