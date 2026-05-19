Will Vijay walk the talk? Maybe after capturing Iran, quips Seeman

In an indirect swipe at Vijay and promises made during the election campaign, Seeman questioned the feasibility of schemes such as Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women and free LPG cylinders. "I, too, am waiting to see how they will provide all this. Perhaps only by capturing Iran and Iraq after a war can such promises be fulfilled," he remarked sarcastically.

Referring to the recent election outcome, Seeman said people often choose "charisma instead of intellectual leadership," citing Adolf Hitler's observation that masses are generally attracted towards personalities rather than ideology. "People will understand our politics only after 25 years," he said.

The NTK leader reiterated that his party was not formed merely to replace individuals in power, but to bring ideological and political change centred on Tamil nationalism, language rights and self-rule.

He also accused the DMK and Congress of repeatedly failing Tamils on issues including attacks on fishermen and the Sri Lankan Tamil issue, alleging that Dravidian parties had limited themselves to writing letters without taking concrete action.

Seeman further claimed that an NTK government would stop the exploitation of natural resources and prevent the commercialisation of education and healthcare.