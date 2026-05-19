Will Vijay walk the talk? Maybe after capturing Iran, quips Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, questioning how electoral welfare promises could be implemented when the State was already burdened with nearly Rs 10 lakh crore debt.
Speaking at the party's Martyrs' Day public meeting in Chengalpattu, Seeman said people were increasingly drawn towards "charisma over ideological politics."
Addressing party cadre at NTK's first major public meeting after the Assembly election setback, Seeman claimed successive governments had hidden the true financial condition of the State while announcing populist schemes during elections.
"Only after coming to power do they realise Tamil Nadu has nearly Rs 10 lakh crore debt? Around Rs 5 lakh crore itself goes towards paying interest," he said.
In an indirect swipe at Vijay and promises made during the election campaign, Seeman questioned the feasibility of schemes such as Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women and free LPG cylinders. "I, too, am waiting to see how they will provide all this. Perhaps only by capturing Iran and Iraq after a war can such promises be fulfilled," he remarked sarcastically.
Referring to the recent election outcome, Seeman said people often choose "charisma instead of intellectual leadership," citing Adolf Hitler's observation that masses are generally attracted towards personalities rather than ideology. "People will understand our politics only after 25 years," he said.
The NTK leader reiterated that his party was not formed merely to replace individuals in power, but to bring ideological and political change centred on Tamil nationalism, language rights and self-rule.
He also accused the DMK and Congress of repeatedly failing Tamils on issues including attacks on fishermen and the Sri Lankan Tamil issue, alleging that Dravidian parties had limited themselves to writing letters without taking concrete action.
Seeman further claimed that an NTK government would stop the exploitation of natural resources and prevent the commercialisation of education and healthcare.