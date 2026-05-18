NTK in huddle to revive party from worst-ever poll debacle

The party, led by chief coordinator Seeman, saw its vote share fall from around 8 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to nearly 4 per cent this time, according to data from the Election Commission of India. NTK also lost deposits in all the 234 Assembly constituencies, including Karaikudi, where Seeman contested.

The setback became more symbolic when Seeman himself finished fourth in the Karaikudi constituency, triggering criticism from political observers and disappointment among sections of the party cadre.

The sharp fall in the party’s vote share follows NTK's growth in every election since the 2016 Assembly polls debut. In the 2016 Assembly elections, NTK contested in 231 seats and secured a vote share of 1.06 per cent. The vote share increased to 6.58 per cent in the 2021 Assembly elections and further rose to 8.19 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the recently concluded State polls, NTK's overall vote bank shrank considerably compared with the previous Assembly polls. Several constituencies in northern Tamil Nadu and parts of the Delta region, where NTK had earlier registered notable vote percentages, also witnessed a sharp decline.

Despite the defeat, senior NTK functionaries insisted that the party was not in retreat and had instead entered a “restructuring phase”. Sources within the party said internal review meetings were being conducted district-wise to analyse constituency-level performance and identify organisational weaknesses.

Speaking to DT Next, NTK youth and students wing state coordinator S Fathima Farhana said the party would continue its political struggle without compromising on its ideology.

“Naam Tamilar will continue to remain a strong political force. What we are carrying forward is an ideological battle between Dravidian politics. The recent election results show that cinema influence dominated the polls. But we cannot compromise on our principles,” she said.

She added the party had lost nearly half of its vote bank but was already working to rebuild a stronger support base.

“The party’s senior leadership is holding discussions on how to take the movement forward. We are planning state-wide training workshops and are focusing intensely on strengthening NTK’s presence on social media platforms. The election results reflected a blind political wave,” she added.

Another senior functionary, state Youth Wing coordinator Idumbavanam Karthi, said the results were politically disappointing but did not mark the decline of the party.