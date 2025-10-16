Will TN implement EWS quota or not, asks MLA Vanathi

CHENNAI: BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday questioned the Tamil Nadu government's stance on implementing the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections

(EWS), mandated by the Supreme Court, and sought clarity on whether the ruling DMK plans to enforce the quota, seek exemption, or approach the apex court for further clarification.

Participating in the debate on the supplementary budget in the Assembly, Vanathi said, "The Supreme Court has upheld the 10 per cent EWS quota across the nation, including minorities such as Christians and Muslims. I wish to know whether the TN government will implement this order, and if so, when?"

Highlighting fiscal matters, the BJP MLA said, "The Narendra Modi-led Union government has provided threefold higher funds to Tamil Nadu compared to the UPA regime over the past decade. The State government must focus on improving its performance and enhancing its own revenue generation."

Responding to her raising concerns over the demands of teachers and nurses, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, "They are happy under this regime. Please don't attempt to instigate protests."