Will take care of alliance & seat sharing: Stalin to DMK functionaries

CHENNAI: We will take care of the alliance and seat sharing, Stalin told DMK district secretaries in a meeting held in the city on Sunday and directed them to carry out 2024 Parliamentary election work.

"The upcoming Prime Minister should be the one who will be shown by us (DMK). It is only possible when we win all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. There is no such thing as this man for this constituency, Whoever owns the opportunity of winning, will be the candidate. We will take care of the alliance and seat sharing. You (functionaries) carry out the poll work," Stalin said in the meeting.

Further, Stalin informed that State Minister KN Nehru has been appointed as the coordinator of the DMK Youth Wing Conference to be held in Salem on December 17.

"There should be a Youth Wing Conference with an attendance of 5 lakh cadres. The DMK youth wing is a strong force with 25 lakh members. After minister Udhayanidhi took over as youth wing secretary, the work has picked up manifold speed," he said.

"Schemes including monthly cash dole for women have been welcomed by all women in the State. There should be no doubt that the women's vote is ours anytime now," added Stalin.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer TR Baalu, Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, and others were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin extended his salutations to the custodians of justice.

"On this momentous Constitution Day, as we witness the unveiling of BR Ambedkar's statue at the Supreme Court, let us honour the enduring wisdom of our Constitution. Let us extend our heartfelt salutations to the custodians of justice who tirelessly uphold its noble ethos in our judiciary. This sculptural tribute transcends mere commemoration; it epitomizes our commitment to justice, equality, and the democratic values Ambedkar enshrined," he said in a social media post.

On this momentous #ConstitutionDay, as we witness the unveiling of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue at the #SupremeCourt, let us honour the enduring wisdom of our Constitution. Let us extend our heartfelt salutations to the custodians of justice who tirelessly uphold its noble ethos in… pic.twitter.com/oKMFdN0xKf — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 26, 2023



