Will stay committed to making commute accessible for all, says MTC chief

CHENNAI: Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, T Prabhushankar, managing director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), said the organisation remains committed to creating an accessible, inclusive and equitable public transport system for all.

He said the year's global theme, "Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress," reflected the values that MTC aims to uphold. At the start of 2024, Chennai had no low-floor buses in service. With support from the state government, the Chennai City Partnership and KfW, the first set of fully disabled-friendly low-floor buses was introduced on August 4, 2024. These vehicles feature ramps for wheelchair users, dedicated spaces for wheelchairs, priority seating for individuals with disabilities, and a kneeling function to lower the floor height for elderly passengers and those with mobility challenges. Crew members have been trained to assist passengers and secure wheelchairs safely during travel.

The MTC currently operates 680 low-floor buses across the city. In another milestone, the state government introduced electric low-floor buses on June 30, 2025, with support from the World Bank. Prabhushankar said the MTC now operates 267 electric low-floor buses, including 57 air-conditioned vehicles, from the Vyasarpadi and Perumbakkam depots. These buses provide both accessible and environmentally sustainable transport.

He said MTC would continue expanding its fleet, and as part of Phase II, an additional 600 electric low-floor buses would be introduced to strengthen universal accessibility and improve mobility across the city.

He added that the free travel pass scheme for persons with disabilities, issued through the online TN e-GA portal, has made accessing public transport benefits simpler and more dignified.