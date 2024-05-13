Will soon construct 31,000 flats at Rs 8,000 crore, says Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: The State government on Sunday informed that the development of infrastructural facilities for 31,239 tenements in 79 project areas under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Chennai and other cities at an estimated cost of Rs 8,257 crore have been finalised and are in progress.

According to a release, since the Dravidian Model government took over the office, allotment orders for 37,720 tenements under TNUHDB have been issued to the beneficiaries. Sale deeds for 3,023 flats and 1733 improved plots been issued.

“In three years, 1,68,495 tenements have been completed under the Self-Building Scheme. Work orders have been issued to 89,429 beneficiaries and the works are in various stages of progress. Also, the Government has approved the construction of 69,701 new detached houses at a project cost of Rs 2,078.37 crore under the scheme,” the release read.

“As part of the reconstruction project involving dilapidated buildings, work is underway to demolish 7,582 tenements in 17 project areas and construction of 9,522 new tenements are on at a cost of Rs 1,608.88 crore,” the government said in a release, adding that 76,434 tenements have been completed in 117 project areas to carry out repair and renovation works at a cost of Rs 59.80 crore to increase the structural stability and lifespan of the already constructed tenements.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin gave instructions to the officials to locate social amenities such as schools, libraries, parks, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres, petti shops, milk outlets, community hall etc near the TNUHDB tenements.