Will remain in AIADMK till my last breath: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Dispelling talks that he is all set to join arch rival DMK, former minister D Jayakumar said, “Till my last breath, I will remain in AIADMK.”

Speculation intensified over Jayakumar's shifting of loyalties after fellow former AIADMK minister Anwhar Raajhaa severed his decades-long association with the party and joined arch-rival DMK two weeks ago, citing party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to revive ties with the BJP that he described as a “negative force” in Tamil Nadu.

This move sparked talks that Jayakumar and several other senior leaders might also jump ship.

Responding to rumours, Jayakumar asserted his commitment to the party. “I am a loyal cadre of the AIADMK. My heart and soul are with the party, and I will remain with it till my last breath. Even DMK leader MK Stalin is aware of it,” Jayakumar said, quelling rumours that he was about to join the ruling party.

Jayakumar added that he has never approached anyone seeking party posts or favours. “I am happy that some YouTubers are making money using my name. Moreover, it keeps me in the limelight,” the former AIADMK minister said in a lighter vein.