Will raise funds to honour poll promises: Minister Marie Wilson

Replying to the debate on the General Budget in the Assembly, Wilson said the TVK-led government would enhance various existing schemes and fulfil its election promises.

The Minister said the government had projected moderate growth in State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), while alleging that the previous government's Interim Budget had projected a 19 per cent growth in SOTR, which was too high considering the prevailing business environment.

The government expects to mobilise additional revenue through various tax reform measures, including the liquor cess, and aims to generate around Rs 15,000 crore through these initiatives, he said.