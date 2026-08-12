Will raise funds to honour poll promises: Minister Marie Wilson

CHENNAI: Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday assured the Assembly that the poll promises made by TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would be implemented in due time once adequate resources are generated.
Replying to the debate on the General Budget in the Assembly, Wilson said the TVK-led government would enhance various existing schemes and fulfil its election promises.
The Minister said the government had projected moderate growth in State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), while alleging that the previous government's Interim Budget had projected a 19 per cent growth in SOTR, which was too high considering the prevailing business environment.
The government expects to mobilise additional revenue through various tax reform measures, including the liquor cess, and aims to generate around Rs 15,000 crore through these initiatives, he said.
Assuring that the poll promises would be fulfilled, Wilson said the government would implement all the schemes announced during the election once adequate revenue sources were generated.
Comparing the present government with the previous DMK regime, he said the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme was implemented in 2023, around 28 months after the DMK government assumed office. "The government has commenced work to augment revenue through various committees. The government has not stopped any schemes and will continue to strengthen the existing schemes," Wilson said.
The Minister said the Finance Department had commenced a review of the tender irregularities in the previous DMK government's administration.